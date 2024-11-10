Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,539 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $3.18 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $529.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

