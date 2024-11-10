Wedbush Weighs in on Rithm Capital’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rithm Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 56.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

