New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 147.25%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

