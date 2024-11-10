US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $179.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.