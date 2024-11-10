New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,944 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

