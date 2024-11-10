Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $401.60 million, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
