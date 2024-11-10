Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $401.60 million, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIOX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

