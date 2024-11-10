New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tennant by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,298 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 79.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 67,080 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Tennant by 174.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34. Tennant has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

