Financial Review: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Summit Hotel Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $72.33 million 1.95 -$47.07 million ($3.77) -0.82 Summit Hotel Properties $736.13 million 0.96 -$12.11 million $0.01 655.00

Summit Hotel Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

58.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Great Ajax and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax -203.61% -8.35% -1.99% Summit Hotel Properties 3.41% 1.87% 0.86%

Risk and Volatility

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Great Ajax pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 3,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Great Ajax on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

