New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

