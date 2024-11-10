New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in CEVA by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,734 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 835,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Stock Down 3.6 %

CEVA opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $669.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Further Reading

