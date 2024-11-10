Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Financial Review

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.33% -51.12% -26.36% Teleflex 7.85% 14.19% 8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Treace Medical Concepts and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 6 0 0 2.00 Teleflex 0 3 6 0 2.67

Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.96%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $259.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Teleflex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $187.12 million 2.68 -$49.53 million ($0.99) -8.12 Teleflex $2.97 billion 3.05 $356.33 million $5.03 38.88

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Treace Medical Concepts on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision. In addition, the company offers Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.