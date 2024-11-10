Gatos Silver (GATO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

