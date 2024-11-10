Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 261.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,566.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AHH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -390.46%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

