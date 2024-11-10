Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

INDB opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 20.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

