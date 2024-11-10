Camtek (CAMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.