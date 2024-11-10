LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of LZ opened at $8.49 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.92 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Quarry LP lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.