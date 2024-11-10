IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.
IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
IPGP stock opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $111.11.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
