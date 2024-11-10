Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

