Raymond James Cuts ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$48.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.29.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

ATS stock opened at C$40.06 on Thursday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$689.19 million.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.