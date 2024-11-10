Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $10.44 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $444.72 million, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th.

In other news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,282.94. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $363,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

