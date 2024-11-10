Schrödinger (SDGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger Stock Down 0.2 %

SDGR opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

