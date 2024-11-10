Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

Largo (TSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.08 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 31.84%.

Largo Stock Performance

Shares of LGO stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$214.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Largo has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.92.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

