CIBC Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.38.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$52.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.52. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$45.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.51.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). Ag Growth International had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

