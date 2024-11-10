Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
