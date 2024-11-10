TD Securities Lowers ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target to C$57.00

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

ATS opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.57. ATS has a 12-month low of C$33.47 and a 12-month high of C$60.01.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). ATS had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

