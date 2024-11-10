Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Boralex Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:BLX opened at C$33.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.25 and a one year high of C$36.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.96.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Boralex had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

