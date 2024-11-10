ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARX. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.96.

ARX opened at C$24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.02 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

