Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Guardian Pharmacy Services to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GRDN opened at $21.41 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardian Pharmacy Services

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,996. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

