Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ZVRA opened at $9.00 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $473.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
