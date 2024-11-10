Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.26.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Liberty Global stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.56.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
