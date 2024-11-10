Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

