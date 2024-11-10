Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

TVTX opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.70. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 537.74% and a negative net margin of 172.75%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,230. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

