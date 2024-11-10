Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Altus Power to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.