Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Altus Power to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Altus Power Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.94.
Altus Power Company Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
