LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect LogicMark to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 146.14%.

LogicMark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.12 on Friday. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $744,182.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

About LogicMark

In related news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 2,104,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $168,328.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,050,187 shares in the company, valued at $244,014.96. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

