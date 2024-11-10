New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,781 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 715,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

