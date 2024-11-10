New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 83.4% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,197,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,237.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $759.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

