New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

