The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bancorp by 42.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,779.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.11 per share, with a total value of $27,309.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,029.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.