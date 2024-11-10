New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Elme Communities by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Elme Communities by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Elme Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elme Communities by 162.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Elme Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.97%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

