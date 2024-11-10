Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GES. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Natixis bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,879,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,090,000 after buying an additional 525,064 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Guess? by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Price Performance

NYSE GES opened at $17.22 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $885.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.