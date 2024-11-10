New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 394 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

