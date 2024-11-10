New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

