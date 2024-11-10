New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,803,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. UBS Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.84. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $163.54.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock worth $3,358,259 over the last 90 days. 11.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

