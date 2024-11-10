New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 180,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

ESE opened at $141.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.69 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

