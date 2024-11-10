State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,144 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 589.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Price Performance

RCM opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $656.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $14.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.