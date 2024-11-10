Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.9% during the third quarter. Vima LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 36,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average is $169.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

