Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 70.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $9,478,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,552 shares of company stock worth $40,287,253. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.90 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

