Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s current price.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.40.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCO

Cameco Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

TSE:CCO opened at C$73.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of C$31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.71 and a twelve month high of C$81.12.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. In related news, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$239,666.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.