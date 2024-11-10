Advent Technologies Terminates Securities Purchase Agreement with Institutional Investor, Appoints Two New Board MembersOn November 4, 2024, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) made significant announcements regarding the termination of

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Advent Technologies’s 8K filing here.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
