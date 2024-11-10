Vertex, Inc. Enters into Amended and Restated Credit Agreement**The multinational corporation Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) recently disclosed an essential development through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company

)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vertex’s 8K filing here.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles