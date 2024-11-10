KLA Corporation Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Declares Cash Dividend**

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, as reported in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting, held on November 6, 2024, garnered 89.02% participation from shareholders, with votes on various proposals taking place.

During the meeting, the stockholders elected the nine candidates nominated by the Board of Directors to serve as directors for one-year terms. These individuals will serve until their respective successors are elected and qualified. Notable results from the voting included the re-election of Robert Calderoni, Jeneanne Hanley, Emiko Higashi, Kevin Kennedy, Michael McMullen, Gary Moore, Victor Peng, Robert Rango, and Richard Wallace.

Furthermore, the stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The appointment was met with a majority vote from attendees.

In addition, stockholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, as outlined in the Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting. The voting results highlighted shareholder confidence in the compensation structure.

A notable development stemming from the meeting was the transition within the Board of Directors. Marie Myers did not seek re-election, effectively ending her term on November 6, 2024. Consequently, the Board size reduced from 10 to 9 directors. Kevin Kennedy was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee, succeeding Marie Myers, while Robert Calderoni shifted from the Compensation and Talent Committee to the Audit Committee.

On November 7, 2024, KLA Corporation announced a cash dividend of $1.70 per share on its common stock. The dividend is set to be paid on December 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 18, 2024.

The company’s press release regarding the dividend declaration has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K filing to provide comprehensive information to shareholders and the broader financial community. For more details, the full press release is accessible in the SEC filing.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

